Rudy Giuliani pays off massive settlement in Georgia defamation case

New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has finally paid off the massive settlement he owed to two Georgia election workers he repeatedly defamed.

On Monday, a district court revealed that Rudy Giuliani has "fully satisfied" the $148 million he owed to the two Fulton County poll workers he defamed. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, a Southern New York District Court dismissed a settlement action against Giuliani after he "fully satisfied" what he owed to Fulton County, Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

In 2023, Giuliani was found liable for defaming Freeman and Moss by repeatedly pushing the false claim that they committed ballot fraud during the 2020 election, which Donald Trump – a close friend of his – lost to Joe Biden.

By December 2023, he was ordered to pay them $148 million in damages: more than $16 million each for defamation, $20 million each for emotional distress, and $75 million in punitive damages.

The two parties have since been embroiled in heated litigation regarding the liquidation of his assets to pay the settlement.