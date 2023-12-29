Trump team's apparent scheme to fly fake elector ballots to DC comes to light

Washington DC - A new report has revealed how Donald Trump and his allies apparently plotted to fly their "fake elector" ballots to the nation's capitol ahead of the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Audio recordings and messages obtained by CNN newly detail the plan, which reportedly began two days prior to January 6, 2021 - the day Vice President Mike Pence was set to certify the election results.

The most important of these include testimony given by former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who agreed to a plea deal in October, admitting to conspiracy to file false documents.

As a part of his deal, Chesebro has been cooperating with prosecutors in the Georgia election interference case and others in Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, where investigators are looking into allegations of questionable fake elector certificates used in their states in 2020.

In recorded testimony with Michigan prosecutors, Chesebro claimed "the Trump campaign [was] freaked out that the Michigan votes [were] still in the sorting facility in Michigan, which [didn't] look like they were gonna get to Pence in time," and even considered getting a private jet to make the delivery of the fake ballots on time.

"They didn't have to charter a jet, but they did commercial," he continued. "This [was] a high level decision to get the Michigan and Wisconsin votes there, and they had to enlist a US senator to try to expedite it to get it to Pence in time."

So what does this "fake electors" scheme mean exactly, and why was Trump's camp seemingly scrambling?