Bad news for Trump? Another ex-lawyer flips in Georgia election conspiracy case

Atlanta, Georgia - A second Donald Trump campaign lawyer reached a plea deal on Friday that would see him testify for the prosecution in the case alleging that the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Kenneth Chesebro reached a plea deal on Friday that could see him testify for the prosecution in the case against Donald Trump on election interference in Atlanta. © Collage: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO & ALYSSA POINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kenneth Chesebro (62) was indicted on racketeering and other charges in August along with the former president and 17 other co-defendants.

Chesebro was accused of orchestrating a plan to submit a slate of fake electors to Congress in a bid to block certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

Jury selection for his trial began on Friday at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, but was abruptly halted after Chesebro entered into a surprise last-minute plea deal with prosecutors.

Chesebro, a graduate of Harvard Law School, faced seven charges including racketeering – a felony that carries jail time – conspiracy to commit forgery, and conspiracy to file false documents.

He pleaded guilty to the single charge of conspiracy to file false documents in exchange for a sentence of five years probation, $5,000 in restitution, and 100 hours of community service.

"You are to testify truthfully in any other proceedings in this case against any and all other co-defendants," Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee added at the plea hearing.

Chesebro is the third co-defendant in the Georgia case to enter a guilty plea.