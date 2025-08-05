Trump gloats as Pam Bondi opens investigation into Obama administration over Russiagate

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts after US Attorney General Pam Bondi opened an investigation into the administration of former President Barack Obama regarding Russiagate claims.

President Donald Trump (r.) recently praised his Attorney General after she opened an investigation into Barack Obama's (l.) administration over Russiagate claims. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Bondi recently ordered federal prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into accusations brought forth by Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard that officials in Obama's administration manufactured intelligence about Russia attempting to interfere with the 2016 elections to help Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A grand jury will have the ability to issue subpoenas and consider an indictment if the Department of Justice agrees that criminal charges should be filed.

A senior Trump administration official could not provide more information on the jury, but did note that it could take months for the proceeding to begin.

When asked about the investigation on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC, Trump insisted he had "nothing to do with" Bondi's move, but enthusiastically praised the effort as he appeared to blame Obama for having rigged all elections in recent years.



"I will tell you this: They deserve it," Trump said of Obama's team. "I was happy to hear it."