Trump gloats as Pam Bondi opens investigation into Obama administration over Russiagate
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts after US Attorney General Pam Bondi opened an investigation into the administration of former President Barack Obama regarding Russiagate claims.
According to NBC News, Bondi recently ordered federal prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into accusations brought forth by Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard that officials in Obama's administration manufactured intelligence about Russia attempting to interfere with the 2016 elections to help Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
A grand jury will have the ability to issue subpoenas and consider an indictment if the Department of Justice agrees that criminal charges should be filed.
A senior Trump administration official could not provide more information on the jury, but did note that it could take months for the proceeding to begin.
When asked about the investigation on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC, Trump insisted he had "nothing to do with" Bondi's move, but enthusiastically praised the effort as he appeared to blame Obama for having rigged all elections in recent years.
"I will tell you this: They deserve it," Trump said of Obama's team. "I was happy to hear it."
Donald Trump and his allies push Obama Russia scandal as the next big thing
Gabbard's bold allegations have been met with heavy scrutiny, as critics have argued her case misrepresents the conclusions brought forth by the intelligence community at the time, and did not disprove findings that Russia indeed worked to influence the election.
Critics and a spokesperson for Obama have also suggested Gabbard's claims is the administration attempting to distract from the backlash they have been receiving from both sides of the political aisle regarding Trump's refusal to fulfill his repeated promise to release the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Nonetheless, Trump has been pushing the conspiracy as the biggest thing in political history, recently sharing on social media an AI generated video of him having Obama arrested by officers in the Oval Office.
In a statement to the Daily Beast, a White House spokesperson said Gabbard's "compelling" case "exposed clear and blatant weaponization by corrupt intelligence officials acting at the behest of the Democrat Party and likely former President Obama."
The spokesperson further added an investigation will help reveal "the truth" to Americans about how Obama's government worked to "sabotage" Trump.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP