Marjorie Taylor Greene begs Trump to commute George Santos' seven-year prison sentence

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called on President Donald Trump 's administration to look into granting a pardon for disgraced former New York Congressman George Santos .

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently sent a letter urging President Donald Trump (l.) to consider commuting the prison sentence for George Santos (c.) © Collage: Anna Moneymaker, Drew Angerer, & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Greene shared an X post announcing that she had just sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney urging the president to commute Santos' seven-year sentence.

In her letter, Greene argued that while she "wholeheartedly" believes in "justice and the rule of law," the sentencing for campaign-related wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for someone without a prior criminal record "extends far beyond what is warranted."

"As a member of Congress, I worked with Mr. Santos on many issues and can attest to his willingness and dedication to serve the people of New York who elected him to office," Greene wrote.

The Georgia representative went on to claim Santos is "sincerely remorseful" for his actions, and argued that others in Congress have done much worse.

"While his crimes warrant punishment, many of my colleagues who I serve with have committed far worse offenses... yet have faced zero criminal charges," she said.

In conclusion, Greene said that pardoning Santos would "acknowledge the severity of his actions," while also providing "a path forward in allowing him to make amends for his crimes."

