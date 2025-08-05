Marjorie Taylor Greene begs Trump to commute George Santos' seven-year prison sentence
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called on President Donald Trump's administration to look into granting a pardon for disgraced former New York Congressman George Santos.
On Monday, Greene shared an X post announcing that she had just sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney urging the president to commute Santos' seven-year sentence.
In her letter, Greene argued that while she "wholeheartedly" believes in "justice and the rule of law," the sentencing for campaign-related wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for someone without a prior criminal record "extends far beyond what is warranted."
"As a member of Congress, I worked with Mr. Santos on many issues and can attest to his willingness and dedication to serve the people of New York who elected him to office," Greene wrote.
The Georgia representative went on to claim Santos is "sincerely remorseful" for his actions, and argued that others in Congress have done much worse.
"While his crimes warrant punishment, many of my colleagues who I serve with have committed far worse offenses... yet have faced zero criminal charges," she said.
In conclusion, Greene said that pardoning Santos would "acknowledge the severity of his actions," while also providing "a path forward in allowing him to make amends for his crimes."
What does Donald Trump think of George Santos?
During his time in politics, Santos gained a lot of media and public attention after it was discovered that he had a penchant for telling lies about everything from his education and work history to his heritage.
By December 2023, Santos was expelled from Congress after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false financial reports for his campaign and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
He was also accused of using campaign funds for personal purchases, including Botox, Sephora products, designer purchases at Hermès, and on OnlyFans.
Last year, Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges, and reported to prison late last month to serve his sentence.
Back in May, Santos, who has been a loyal MAGA ally, gave a tearful interview in which he pleaded with President Trump to pardon him.
When asked about a pardon for Santos in an interview earlier this month, Trump said that "he lied like hell," but also said Santos "was 100% for Trump" – and noted, "I have the right to do it.
