Trump threatens to cut California funds in unhinged rant over 16-year-old trans athlete

Washington DC - President Donald Trump attacked Californian Governor Gavin Newsom and threatened to withhold federal funding if trans track atheltes are not banned from women's sports .

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won 'everything,' and is now qualified to compete in the 'State Finals' next weekend," he said. "As a Male, he was a less than average competitor."

In the post, Trump is referring to AB Hernandez, a 16-year-old trans athlete who qualified to compete in the long jump, high jump, and triple jump championship run by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). She ended up winning the long jump and triple jump last weekend.

Californian law prohibits any discrimination against athletes based on gender, and the CIF's by-laws state that all students must have the ability to participate regardless of gender identity.

"As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable," Trump railed, before continuing in all-caps: "This is not fair, and totally demeaning to women and girls.

"Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to."

The CIF seemed to promptly cave to the threats, announcing a new pilot program to extend access to more "biological female" athletes at the upcoming championship meet.