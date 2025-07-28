Trump slams "nasty" London Mayor Sadiq Khan on UK visit as PM Starmer defends his "friend"

Trump attacked London's Mayor Sadiq Khan once again at a news conference in Scotland alongside British PM Keir Starmer, who added that Khan was his "friend."

Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump attacked London's Mayor Sadiq Khan once again at a news conference in Scotland alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who interjected that Khan was his "friend."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) talks with US President Donald Trump (R) during a bilateral meeting at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, in Turnberry south west Scotland on Monday. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP Asked by a reporter if he intended to come to London in September during a state visit, Trump responded affirmatively but then clarified: "I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job." "The Mayor of London... a nasty person," he added. The comments prompted Starmer to awkwardly state, "He's a friend of mine, actually." Donald Trump Trump "in full-bore panic mode" over Epstein scandal fallout, insiders reveal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. to fire crucial cancer screening and HIV task force for being too "woke" But doubling down on his view of Khan, Trump went on: "I think he's done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London."

There is no love lost between Trump and Khan, like Starmer, a member of the Labor Party.

Donald Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan feud explained

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives to take his seat ahead of a military procession in central London on May 5, 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, also known as Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe. © Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP In January, on the eve of Trump's return to the White House, Khan penned an article warning of Western "reactionary populists" posing a "century-defining challenge" for progressives. During his first term in power, Khan also became embroiled in a war of words after speaking out against a US travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries. Trump then accused Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when he was first elected in 2016, of doing a "very bad job on terrorism," calling him a "stone-cold loser" and "very dumb." Politicians Hegseth's flip-flopping on promotion decision prompts intervention from key military figure Donald Trump Donald Trump accused of cheating at golf during Scotland visit In a podcast recorded before Trump's re-election on November 5, 2024, Khan accused the incoming president of targeting him because of the color of his skin. "He's come for me because of, let's be frank, my ethnicity and my religion," he said. But in an interview with AFP in December, Khan said the American people had "spoken loudly and clearly" and "we have got to respect the outcome of the presidential elections."