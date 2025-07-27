Trump threatens to prosecute Oprah as Epstein-distraction effort continues

Washington DC - President Donald Trump continued his various attempts to talk about anything but Jeffrey Epstein by threatening to prosecute Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump (r.) has threatened to prosecute Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in Vice President Kamala Harris' run for president last year. © Collage: AFP/Marco Bertorello & AFP/Andy Buchanan

"I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday amid a flurry of conspiracy theory-fueled posts.

Trump went on to accuse Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and the Democratic Party of paying off major celebrities for their endorsements and support during the 2024 election.

"Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT... Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton," Trump raged.

Trump has repeatedly rage posted on Truth Social since his decision not to release files on Epstein triggered a massive response. Last week, he accused former President Barack Obama of treason.

Beyoncé did appear alongside Harris at a rally in Houston, and Oprah Winfrey gave a speech at Harris' final rally on election eve in which she attempted to reach out to first-time voters.

Harris went on to lose the 2024 election to Trump the following day after a campaign that was fought over 15 weeks following former President Joe Biden's shock decision to not seek a second term.

"These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records," Trump raged over the weekend. "YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO."

"Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them," he asked. "All hell would break out!"