Trump throws temper tantrum on social media in response to impeachment moves

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called the Democrats "out of control" and "whackjobs" for considering an impeachment case against him.

Trump attacked the Democrats once again, calling them "whackjobs" for considering an impeachment case against them. © AFP/Elijah Nouvelage

"The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds!" Trump said in a Thursday night post on Truth Social, after Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment earlier this week.

"These Radical Left Lunatics are into the 'Impeachment thing' again."

"They have already got two 'No Name,' little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the 'Impeachment' of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached."

Trump then went on to mention some of what he sees as his biggest achievements, claiming that he has fixed inflation and the "mess" at the southern border, as well as touting handling of foreign policy in Ukraine and Gaza.

He threatened to have lawmakers removed from Congress, alleging that the Democrats involved in impeachment filings are criminals themselves and reiterating the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

Thanedar on Monday accused Trump of a "sweeping abuse of power, flagrant violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law."

On Thursday, Congressman Al Green previewed his own set of impeachment filings, claiming that Trump's treatment of the judiciary makes him a "de-facto dictator."