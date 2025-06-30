Trump to target journalists over leaked intelligence report on Iran strikes

President Donald Trump suggested that he may target journalists in an attempt to find the person who leaked a negative report on his Iran strikes to the press.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump suggested that he might target journalists on his quest to find the source who leaked an explosive intelligence report on the US bombing campaing against Iran.

President Donald Trump indicated that he'd be okay with investigators forcing journalists to reveal the anonymous source behind the Iran report leak.
President Donald Trump indicated that he'd be okay with investigators forcing journalists to reveal the anonymous source behind the Iran report leak.  © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump expressed support for the idea of federal investigators forcing reporters to reveal who leaked the Defense Intelligence Agency assessment on his Iran strikes to the press, and speculated without evidence that the leak was part of a Democratic conspiracy.

"They should be prosecuted," Trump said of the leakers when asked by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo whether the leak was orchestrated by the Democrats.

"We could find out [who they are]," he said. "If they want to, they could find out easily – you go up and tell the reporter 'national security, who gave it? We have to do that, and I suspect we'll be doing things like that."

Supreme Court Chief Justice slams anti-judge rhetoric in apparent dig at Trump
Donald Trump Supreme Court Chief Justice slams anti-judge rhetoric in apparent dig at Trump
Trump administration slammed for revoking protected status for Haitians
Donald Trump Trump administration slammed for revoking protected status for Haitians

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US' strikes on June 22 completely "obliterated" Tehran's nuclear program.

A leaked Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, however, questioned the attack's effectiveness.

Two people familiar with the assessment last week said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had not been destroyed in the strikes and that its nuclear program was only set back by a matter of months.

The White House responded angrily, press secretary Karoline Leavitt telling CNN that the assessment is "flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret.'"

"The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots," she said.

Cover photo: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More on Donald Trump: