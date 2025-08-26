Trump to welcome 600,000 additional Chinese students despite visa warnings

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced that his administration will allow 600,000 additional Chinese college students to enroll in higher education programs in the US.

The Trump administration will see 600,000 new Chinese students enter the US on top of the 270,000 currently enrolled in the country's universities.

"I hear so many stories that we’re not going to allow their students," Trump told reporters on Monday. "We're going to allow their students to come in."

"It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China."

Trump revealed no details on the plan, nor a timeline for when the necessary student visas will be issued and enrollments secured.

There is also no indication whether the 600,000 number is per year or a one-off.

If the claim proves truthful, it is in direct conflict with Trump's own State Department, which has been aggressively revoking Chinese student visas since inauguration day in January.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has railed against Chinese students and claimed that many have connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the ruling political group in China.

Days ago, Rubio's State Department revealed that it intends to review the visas of all 55 million foreigners currently residing in the US.