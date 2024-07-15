Trump touches down in Milwaukee ahead of hotly anticipated RNC

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Donald Trump landed in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, a little more than 24 hours after he was wounded in a failed assassination attempt.

Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention, just over 24 hours after he survived an assassination attempt. © Dan Scavino Jr. via REUTERS

"Touchdown in Milwaukee with @realdonaldtrump," Trump's son Eric posted on X Sunday, with a video peering through the cockpit as pilots landed the Republican presidential candidate's plane, dubbed "Trump Force One."



People were seen disembarking from the plane at the airport in the Wisconsin city.

Trump had insisted he would stick to his schedule for the convention despite Saturday's shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left one bystander dead, two wounded, and the ex-president himself nicked in the ear by what he said was a "whizzing" bullet.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," the 78-year-old said earlier Sunday on Truth Social.

Republicans are expected to confirm Trump as their nominee to challenge Democrat incumbent Joe Biden for the White House in November.



Trump is also expected to announce his running mate as early as the opening day on Monday.

He formally accepts the nomination on Thursday in a speech that will be followed by millions, closing the convention by ushering in "a new golden age for America," according to his campaign.