Trump seemingly rules out two of his top VP contenders: "Bit of an issue"
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently expressed some skepticism about some of the contenders for his vice president pick.
On Wednesday, Trump did an interview with Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade, who pressed the former president for his thoughts on the three politicians that have reportedly topped his list in recent weeks.
On Senator Marco Rubio, Trump said it was "complicated" because they both were from Florida.
"Florida, meaning two people can't be running on the same ticket," he explained. "You actually can. But they take delegates, and taking delegates is, you know, a very risky thing to do."
Of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump was extra critical, pointing to a near-total abortion ban the politician signed in his state last year, which only allows the procedure for victims of rape or incest.
While Trump described the governor as "great," he added, "I don't know if it's Doug" because he believes the ban is a "strong stance" and "a little bit of an issue."
Trump dishes on his potential vice president picks
The only top contender he had only good things to say about was Ohio Senator JD Vance. When Kilmeade asked about a rumor that Vance wouldn't be picked "because of his facial hair," Trump responded, "No... Never heard that one."
"He looks good. Looks like a young Abraham Lincoln," he added.
Trump went on to say he will announce his pick "the old-fashioned way" at the upcoming Republican National Convention, which will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15-18.
