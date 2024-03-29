Trump touts "law and order" at NYPD cop's wake as spokesperson bashes "dumbest" Biden

Massapequa Park, New York - Donald Trump on Thursday offered gushing praise of the police as he attended the wake of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop.

Donald Trump called for "law and order" at the wake of a NYPD officer who was shot and killed on Monday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Trump made a short statement after meeting with 31-year-old Diller's family at a funeral home in Massapequa, New York.

"We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order," said the Republican, who faces 88 charges across four criminal indictments.

"The police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing and there's nobody like them. And this should never happen," he added, before taking off in his motorcade.

While Trump for once refrained from criticizing Joe Biden directly, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung took up the slack, blasting the Democrat for spending the day at a glitzy fundraiser event with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

"Dumb and Dumber... and Dumbest!" he wrote on X, alongside photos of the three former presidents.

The White House said Biden had called New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to offer his condolences over Diller's killing.

He has not been in contact with the officer's family but "grieves" with them, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, insisting that the president "has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them."