Biden rakes in tens of millions at swanky New York event interrupted by protests for Palestine

New York, New York - President Joe Biden was joined in New York on Thursday by his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at a blockbuster fundraising event where he collected $25 million to go towards his re-election bid.

The Democrat's bumper evening took place at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, around an hour's drive from where his Republican rival Donald Trump had earlier attended a wake for a New York police officer killed on duty.



Biden's campaign team announced ahead of the event a "record" collection of more than $25 million, noting it was more than Trump had raised for the whole of February.



But as the 81-year-old raked in financial support ahead of November's election, pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside the venue, and several inside the hall whistled and shouted before being ushered away.

Biden's unconditional support for Israel's brutal war on Palestinians in Gaza, where over 32,000 people have been killed in less than six months, has roiled his base, with hundreds of thousands of voters threatening to abandon him come November.