Trump trolls Biden with autopen portrait in new White House Wall of Fame gallery

Washington DC - President Donald Trump trolled former President Joe Biden by suggesting that he'll put an "autopen portrait" in his new Presidential Wall of Fame.

President Donald Trump (r.) trolled former President Joe Biden by suggesting that he'll hang a portrait of an autopen in the new Presidential Wall of Fame. © Collage: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan

Trump shared his plan to mock Biden during an interview with right-wing tabloid The Daily Caller and even showed White House correspondent Reagan Reese a mock-up of the portrait.

The "autopen portrait" would be hung in Trump's new Presidential Wall of Fame, which is being built as part of the party patio that's being constructed on top of what used to be the White House Rose Garden.

"I'll listen to you too, because it’s a decision I have to make," Trump said in response to a question from Reese that queried whether Biden would feature in the Wall of Fame. "We put up a picture of the autopen."

Trump showed a mock-up picture of Biden's autopen and asked Reese, "What do you think?" before jokingly claiming that "I gotta do it."

"I'm gonna put this in the transcript, and people are not gonna be happy that I gave you advice on this, but I think it's very Trump," Reese said in a glowing response to Trump's plan.

The Daily Caller did not publish a copy of the mockup that Reese was shown, but Trump vowed that it "is going to be very controversial."

It is unclear when Trump's Rose Garden renovations will be completed. It could be soon, though, as Trump was recently spotted vibing to music while the patio's music system was being tested.