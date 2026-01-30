Trump escalates aggression against Cuba with brutal executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday threatening to impose additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba as his administration escalated its aggression against the island.

President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated his efforts to starve Cuba of oil with a new executive order. © Collage: YAMIL LAGE & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The order did not specify the value of the tariffs or which countries would be targeted, leaving those determinations up to his secretary of commerce.

Cuba, which has largely been under a devastating US blockade since 1962, until recently received most of its oil from Venezuela.

But the US has moved to block the flow after violently removing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power and effectively seizing control of the country's oil exports.

Trump has since vowed to completely cut off oil and money going to Cuba – a long-time obsession of his virulently anti-communist secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

"I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he threatened in a social media post, without specifying what "deal" he was looking for.

Havana's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday called the latest move in a post on X a "brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people, who for more than 65 years have been subjected to the longest and cruelest economic blockade ever imposed."

The order signed Thursday threatens added tariffs on any "country that directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba."

The order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and calls the Cuban government an "extraordinary threat" to US national security.

Other tariffs invoked under the IEEPA are currently being challenged at the Supreme Court.