Trump slammed for hanging photo of himself and Putin at the White House

President Donald Trump (r.) has sparked criticism after he reportedly had a photo of himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin hung in the White House. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @ElizLanders & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, PBS News correspondent Elizabeth Landers shared a photo of something she noticed for the first time in the Palm Room of the White House – "a framed photo of Presidents Trump and Putin at their summer summit in Alaska."

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, shared a post praising the photo, writing, "Good. A picture is worth a thousand words."

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump repeatedly vowed to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "on day one," but a year into his presidency, he has yet to fulfill the promise.

The Alaska summit took place in August 2025 and marked the first in-person meeting between the leaders since Trump's election win. At the time, Trump received significant criticism for "cozying up" to Putin, who invaded Ukraine, and having a literal red carpet rolled out for his arrival.

In a statement to The Guardian, a White House spokesperson said the photo was chosen to be displayed because the summit "was a historic moment that helped bring Ukraine and Russia, whose brutal war was brought on by Joe Biden's incompetence, closer to a deal."

"This is one of many accomplishments that President Trump chooses to feature at the White House, where photographs are rotated frequently to highlight Presidential travel," they added.