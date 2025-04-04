Trump unveils design for his $5 million "gold card" for ultra-rich migrants

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed the design for his promised "gold card" for rich immigrants, which he believes will help revive his struggling economy.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed the look of the "gold card" for his new immigration program that he claims will help boost the economy. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform of him aboard Air Force One showing the card to a group of reporters.

"For $5 million, this could be yours," Trump announced. "That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It's the gold card, the Trump card."

When asked who the first buyer was, Trump jokingly said, "Me!" but admitted that he didn't know who the second buyer would be.

He went on to say the card, which features his face and signature, will be released "in about less than two weeks, probably."

"Pretty exciting, right?," he added. "Anybody want to buy one?"

The launch of the card comes as the US economy has suffered massive stock market drops as a result of Trump initiating massive tariffs against multiple trade partners.

Trump's new program is set to replace the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which offers a permanent residency card to migrants who invest enough capital into American businesses.