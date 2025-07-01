Trump urges Hamas to accept terms of 60-day Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of Netanyahu visit

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump urged Hamas on Tuesday to accept a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza , saying that Israel had agreed to finalize such a deal, as its forces also stepped up operations in the Palestinian territory.

Trump, in a post on social media, said his representatives had met with Israeli officials about the raging conflict, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington next week.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote.

He said representatives of Qatar and Egypt, mediators in the conflict, would deliver "this final proposal."

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," he added.

Trump earlier on Tuesday said he would be "very firm" with Netanyahu when they meet on July 7.

The end of Israel's 12-day war with Iran – which followed a US bombing mission on Tehran's nuclear sites – has provided a window of opportunity for a deal, with Trump keen to add another peace agreement to a series of recent deals he has brokered.

Israel's campaign, meanwhile, continued to rage on, with Gaza's civil defense agency reporting Israeli forces killed at least 26 people on Tuesday.