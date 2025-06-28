Trump shares optimistic timeline for new Gaza ceasefire

Washington DC - President Donald Trump voiced optimism Friday about a new ceasefire in Gaza , saying an agreement involving Israel and Hamas could come as early as next week.

Asked by reporters how close a ceasefire was in Gaza, Trump said: "We think within the next week, we're going to get a ceasefire."

The US brokered a ceasefire in the devastating conflict in the waning days of former president Joe Biden's administration, with support from Trump's incoming team.

Israel declared the ceasefire over in March, massacring hundreds of Palestinians in a horrific overnight attack.

Israel also stopped all food and other supplies from entering Gaza for more than two months, drawing warnings of famine.

Israel has since allowed a resumption of food through the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which involves US security contractors with Israeli troops at the periphery.

Witnesses and Gaza officials have reported multiple instances of Palestinians killed while waiting for aid.

The US on Thursday announced it would begin funding the initiative with $30 million approved.

"We're supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area," Trump said Friday. "We're involved because people are dying. And look at those crowds of people that have no food, no anything."