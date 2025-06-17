Israeli forces kill over 70 people near Gaza aid distribution point in deadliest massacre yet

Khan Younis, Gaza - Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli forces on Tuesday killed more than 70 people in the southern city of Khan Yunis in the latest massacre committed near an aid site.

Israel has committed yet another massacre near an aid distribution points, as drones and tanks reportedly opened fire on people gathering to collect food. © REUTERS

Al Jazeera cited Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal, who said the horrific scene unfolded as hundreds of starving Palestinians gathered in Khan Younis, not far from an aid distribution point run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"Israeli drones fired at the citizens. Some minutes later, Israeli tanks fired several shells at the citizens, which led to a large number of martyrs and wounded," Bassal said, adding that some 200 people had been injured.

The Israeli army, which is currently also waging war on Iran, said the details of the incident were "under review."

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that as a result of the attacks, "51 martyrs and more than 200 injuries have arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, including 20 in critical condition."

In early March, Israel imposed a total aid blockade on the Gaza Strip after unilaterally breaking a ceasefire with Hamas, subjecting the entire population to starvation as well as bombardment.

Amid widespread accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, Israeli authorities in late May allowed a trickle of aid to be distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is run by US contractors and has neither the expertise nor the resources to deal with the catastrophic conditions imposed on the territory's populations.

Since then, mass killing of Palestinians gathering to receive meager packages of aid – often in humiliating and dangerous circumstances – have become a near-daily occurrence, with Israeli forces regularly opening fire on people and sometimes using aid distribution points to detain people.