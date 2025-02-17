Trump visits Daytona 500 as NASCAR season begins: "I'm a big fan"

Daytona Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump paid a flying visit to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, saluting the iconic race as a celebration of American culture as the NASCAR season got under way.

President Donald Trump stands during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025. © REUTERS

In the latest visit by Trump to a high-profile sporting event, Air Force One performed a flyover of the Daytona International Speedway before the race.

Trump, who last week became the first sitting president ever to attend the Super Bowl, was subsequently ferried to the circuit in Florida in a presidential motorcade.

The US leader's limousine then led drivers around the race circuit while Trump addressed the participants via a radio message.

"This is your favorite president," Trump could be heard telling the drivers. "I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe."

"You're talented people and you're great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later."

In a pre-race message released earlier by the White House, Trump said the Daytona 500 embodied American values that he hoped would usher in a new "Golden Age" for the nation.

"The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life – from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators – they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race," Trump said.

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great," the statement continued.

"That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."