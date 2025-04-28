Trump vows to bring Columbus Day back "from the ashes"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used a raging social media post to call for Columbus Day to be brought back "from the ashes" after what he calls a "woke" attempt to ruin the explorer's reputation.

"I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much."



Columbus Day has not been cancelled and is still a national holiday in most US states. Some groups are opposed to its celebration, however, largely due to the violent treatment of indigenous tribes after Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas.

"They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but 'WOKE,' or even worse, nothing at all!" Trump claimed, referencing the removal of statues that act as tributes to the Genevan explorer.

Critics of Columbus Day have in recent years suggested that it be replaced with an "Indigenous Peoples' Day" as an opportunity to show respect and voice concerns over the historical mistreatment of Native Americans.

Some US states have moved to change the name of Columbus Day, which is celebrated on the second Monday of October, to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

While former President Joe Biden commemorated Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2021, Washington has not recognized it as an official holiday, and has always celebrated Columbus Day as well.