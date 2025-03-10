Trump warns arrest of pro-Palestinian protestor is first of "many"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of pro- Palestinian protests at Columbia University in New York, is "the first arrest of many to come."

"We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Khalil, one of the most prominent faces of the university's protest movement that erupted last year in opposition to Israel's assault on Gaza, was arrested by immigration officials over the weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security said the action was taken "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting antisemitism, and in coordination with the Department of State."

Khalil, a Columbia graduate, held a permanent residency green card at the time of his arrest, according to the Student Workers of Columbia union.

Trump threatened in his post further action against other campus protesters, some of whom he alleged without evidence to be "paid agitators."