Trump warns New Yorkers not to vote for Zohran Mamdani in threatening post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the upcoming mayoral election.

President Donald Trump slammed New York City mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani and accused him of being a communist. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images & AFP/Angela Weiss

"Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party," Trump said in a raging post on Truth Social.

"He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City," he threatened.

"Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won't be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?"

Trump's attack comes days after the race for NYC mayor narrowed between Mamdani and disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, following the decision by incumbent mayor Eric Adams to quit his reelection bid.

Mamdani is currently leading in most polls, and is widely viewed as having a high chance of beating Cuomo again having already pulled off a shock victory in June's Democratic primaries.