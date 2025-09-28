Eric Adams makes bombshell announcement about NYC mayor campaign as Mamdani surges

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially suspended his re-election bid with only five weeks to election day.

On Sunday, Adams shared a video on X touting several accomplishments he's made since he was elected, which he said have made the city "better for those who have been failed by government."

But Adams went on to lament that the federal fraud and bribery charges he faced last year – which he evaded after President Donald Trump had the case dropped – caused many to become "unsure" of him, though he claims he was targeted for having "fought for this city."

"Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," Adams said.

"The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign."

Adams' decision comes as he was set to face off against Democrat Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in June's Democratic primary.

Recent general election polls show Mamdani in the lead by double-digit margins, while Adams trailed far behind with single-digit support.