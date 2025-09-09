Zohran Mamdani takes commanding lead in New York City mayoral poll
New York, New York - A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College shows Zohran Mamdani with a commanding lead in the New York City mayoral race.
The poll, conducted between September 2-6, asked New Yorkers which candidate they would vote for if the mayoral election took place today.
The survey found Zohran Mamdani in the clear lead, winning among 46% of respondents. The 33-year-old is ahead among Black voters at 41% and Latino voters 49%.
In distant second place was former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with 24%, followed by incumbent Mayor Eric Adams with 15%, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa with 9%. Just 5% of survey participants did not know or did not say which candidate they would pick.
Both Cuomo and Adams are Democrats now running as independents. The former handily lost the June Democratic primary to Mamdani in a race that made headlines around the world.
As the November 4 election draws closer, sources have told the New York Times that Donald Trump and other powerful individuals are attempting to sway the election in Cuomo's favor in a bid to keep Mamdani out of office. Advisers to the president have reportedly discussed offering Adams and Sliwa jobs in the administration in exchange for dropping their mayoral campaigns.
The Times/Siena poll showed that a head-to-head matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo is likely to be close, with 48% supporting the state assembly member and 44% backing the ex-governor.
Mamdani, who has centered his campaign on making New York City more affordable for all, was expected by 46% of likely voters surveyed to do a good job on that issue, as compared to 24% for Cuomo.
"New York City is not for sale. The backroom scheming from Donald Trump and the billionaire class is backfiring, as New Yorkers see Zohran Mamdani is the only candidate who will fight to make the most expensive city in the country more affordable," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement.
"Our campaign is busy building a movement that puts working people first – mobilizing thousands to get involved in the democratic process and fight for a new kind of politics."
