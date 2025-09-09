Zohran Mamdani takes commanding lead in New York City mayoral poll

New York, New York - A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College shows Zohran Mamdani with a commanding lead in the New York City mayoral race.

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is in the clear lead in a new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College. © REUTERS

The poll, conducted between September 2-6, asked New Yorkers which candidate they would vote for if the mayoral election took place today.

The survey found Zohran Mamdani in the clear lead, winning among 46% of respondents. The 33-year-old is ahead among Black voters at 41% and Latino voters 49%.

In distant second place was former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with 24%, followed by incumbent Mayor Eric Adams with 15%, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa with 9%. Just 5% of survey participants did not know or did not say which candidate they would pick.

Both Cuomo and Adams are Democrats now running as independents. The former handily lost the June Democratic primary to Mamdani in a race that made headlines around the world.

As the November 4 election draws closer, sources have told the New York Times that Donald Trump and other powerful individuals are attempting to sway the election in Cuomo's favor in a bid to keep Mamdani out of office. Advisers to the president have reportedly discussed offering Adams and Sliwa jobs in the administration in exchange for dropping their mayoral campaigns.

The Times/Siena poll showed that a head-to-head matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo is likely to be close, with 48% supporting the state assembly member and 44% backing the ex-governor.

Mamdani, who has centered his campaign on making New York City more affordable for all, was expected by 46% of likely voters surveyed to do a good job on that issue, as compared to 24% for Cuomo.