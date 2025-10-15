Trump whines about ABC's George Stephanopoulos after JD Vance appearance goes viral

Washington DC - President Donald Trump whined about ABC News' George Stephanopoulos after he embarrassed Vice President JD Vance in a disastrous interview over the weekend.

President Donald Trump (r.) has complained about Vice President JD Vance's questioning by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"We'll take a couple of questions from the news, and I'm sure they'll be incredibly non-hostile, and friendly, like JD went through a very 'friendly' interview with George Slopadopoulos," Trump said during a Tuesday meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei.

"He was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came," Trump continued, referencing a recent settlement with ABC News. "It was worth it. It was worth having somebody lie. If you get $16 million, that's good."

Trump's comments about ABC News and Stephanopoulos were in reference to a train-wreck interview JD Vance gave on Sunday in which he refused to answer the questions he was asked.

Vance made a particular mess of things when he was questioned about bribery allegations concerning Trump's border czar Tom Homan. The vice president first feigned ignorance before launching personal attacks against Stephanopoulos.

"Did he accept $50,000?" Vance asked. "Honestly, George, I don't know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn't violate a crime."