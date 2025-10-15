Trump whines about ABC's George Stephanopoulos after JD Vance appearance goes viral
Washington DC - President Donald Trump whined about ABC News' George Stephanopoulos after he embarrassed Vice President JD Vance in a disastrous interview over the weekend.
"We'll take a couple of questions from the news, and I'm sure they'll be incredibly non-hostile, and friendly, like JD went through a very 'friendly' interview with George Slopadopoulos," Trump said during a Tuesday meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei.
"He was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came," Trump continued, referencing a recent settlement with ABC News. "It was worth it. It was worth having somebody lie. If you get $16 million, that's good."
Trump's comments about ABC News and Stephanopoulos were in reference to a train-wreck interview JD Vance gave on Sunday in which he refused to answer the questions he was asked.
Vance made a particular mess of things when he was questioned about bribery allegations concerning Trump's border czar Tom Homan. The vice president first feigned ignorance before launching personal attacks against Stephanopoulos.
"Did he accept $50,000?" Vance asked. "Honestly, George, I don't know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn't violate a crime."
Trump claims it is "inappropriate" to cut off Vance
Trump has thrown his full support behind Vance. He did not address the allegations against Homan and instead accused Stephanopoulos and ABC News of wrongdoing.
"JD had a very nasty person interviewing him, and we can't let that happen," Trump said of Stephanopoulos. "Just is inappropriate to cut off a highly respected Vice President of the United States, mid-sentence."
Trump went on to refuse to take any questions from ABC, blaming the incident and calling the outlet "fake news."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds