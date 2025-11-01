Trump White House issues new restrictions on reporters' access to press office

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Friday banned reporters from accessing a core part of the White House press office without an appointment, citing the need to protect "sensitive material."

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt participates in a television interview outside of the White House in Washington DC. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area in the West Wing known as Upper Press – which is where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's office is located.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the move, saying without providing evidence that reporters had been "ambushing" cabinet secretaries in the area and secretly recording video and audio.

"This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from accessing... 'Upper Press,' which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment," said a memo from the White House National Security Council (NSC).

The memo, addressed to Leavitt and Cheung, said the aim was "protecting sensitive material from unauthorized disclosure in Upper Press."

The policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon that major outlets including AFP refused to sign earlier this month.

White House reporters have until now been able to freely visit the area, often wandering up to try to speak to Leavitt or senior press officers to seek information or confirm stories.

Media are still allowed to access the area known as "Lower Press," next to the famed White House briefing room, where more junior press officers have their desks, the memo said.