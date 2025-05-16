Trump melts down over Bruce Springsteen criticizing him: "Dried out 'prune' of a rocker!"

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) took aim at musician Bruce Springsteen for criticizing him during a concert in England. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / AFLO

On Friday, the president shared a post on his Truth Social platform, slamming the "highly overrated" and "dumb as a rock" musician for going to a foreign country to "speak badly" about him.

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy – Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden... who came close to destroying our Country," Trump wrote.

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country."



Trump's post appears to reference Springsteen's performance in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, during which he told the crowd the US is "currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration" that is "taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers."

Springsteen, who has been a longtime Trump critic, argued the administration is destroying historic civil rights legislation, abandoning US allies while siding with dictators, defunding universities that disagree with their ideologies, and deporting people without due process to foreign prisons.

But the musician concluded on a positive note, stating, "The America I've sung to you about for 50 years is real and, regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people. So we'll survive this moment."