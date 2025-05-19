Trump accuses Bruce Springsteen of election fraud and threatens "major investigation"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a bizarre social media rant accusing rock singer Bruce Springsteen of corruption and receiving illegal donations from MAGA's political opponents.
"How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?" Trump asked on Truth Social, days after he called Springsteen a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker."
"Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? And how much went to Oprah, and Bono?" he continued in all-caps.
Trump's latest outburst comes in response to comments that Springsteen made in Brtain during the opening night of his European tour with the E Street Band.
"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen told the gathered crowd.
"Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"
Trump threatens legal action against Springsteen
Trump vowed to take action against Springsteen and accused him of being paid to endorse his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's presidential election.
"I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter," he promised. "Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment."
Springsteen supported both Kamala Harris in 2024 and former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. During Biden's inauguration he sang an acoustic version of Land of Hope and Dreams.
"In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds," Trump said, referring to Harris' brief election campaign, which was triggered by Biden's shock exit from the race in July.
"IT'S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Valerie Terranova/Getty Images