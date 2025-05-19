Trump accuses Bruce Springsteen of election fraud and threatens "major investigation"

President Donald Trump lashed out at rock legend Bruce Springsteen on Truth Social, and accused him of election fraud. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

"How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?" Trump asked on Truth Social, days after he called Springsteen a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker."

"Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? And how much went to Oprah, and Bono?" he continued in all-caps.

Trump's latest outburst comes in response to comments that Springsteen made in Brtain during the opening night of his European tour with the E Street Band.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen told the gathered crowd.



"Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"