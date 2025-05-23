Trump White House quietly scrubs its website of president's transcripts

Washington DC - The White House has reportedly scrubbed its website of all transcripts of public comments made by President Donald Trump .

In an unprecedented move, the White House recently removed all but one transcript of remarks given by President Donald Trump during his second term. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The "remarks" page of the website, which used to be home to the transcripts, has been replaced with a curated selection of YouTube videos of the president's comments.

According to CNN, the video list is "noticeably incomplete, as it includes fewer than 50 Trump videos from the first 120 days of his second term."

The only transcript that remains is the speech Trump gave during his inaugural address on January 20.

The move marks yet another unprecedented shift from norms by Trump, as previous presidents have made transcripts public for decades.

An unnamed White House official recently told NBC News that the idea behind the change is that "people will get a fuller and more accurate sense of Trump by watching and listening to him as opposed to reading a transcript, which they may not be inclined to do anyway."

But critics have argued transcripts are mainly used by journalists and researchers, and are key to holding administrations accountable.