Trump's assault on Radio Free Europe hits a snag after latest legal intervention
Washington DC - A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from shutting down Radio Free Europe.
Royce C. Lamberth, a US District Court judge for the District of Columbia, issued the order based on concerns around Trump's use of executive power to shut down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty without a Congressional ruling.
"The leadership of USAGM cannot, with one sentence of reasoning offering virtually no explanation, force RFE/RL to shut down – even if the President has told them to do so," the ruling says.
Lamberth's decision will allow RFE/RL to operate until at least March 28, at which point he will have made a decision whether to issue a preliminary injunction allowing the organization to operate until a final verdict has been reached by the court.
RFE/RL was founded by the CIA in the 1950s as a way to promote anti-communist, pro-US propaganda in Eastern Europe.
To this day, it reports in nearly 30 different languages even beyond Europe's borders and is considered a significant element of US soft power, alongside sister organizations such as Radio Free Asia.
The Trump administration justified its decision to cut RFE/RL and other state-funding media organizations based on claims that they promote "radical propaganda" and are no-longer necessarily in a post-Cold War world.
RFE/RL President disagreed with such a statement, calling the cancellation of funding "a massive gift to America's enemies."
Cover photo: AFP/Michal Cizek