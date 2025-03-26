Trump's assault on Radio Free Europe hits a snag after latest legal intervention

A federal district judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's attempt to close down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from shutting down Radio Free Europe.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth blocked the Trump administration's attempt to shutter Radio Free Europe.
Royce C. Lamberth, a US District Court judge for the District of Columbia, issued the order based on concerns around Trump's use of executive power to shut down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty without a Congressional ruling.

"The leadership of USAGM cannot, with one sentence of reasoning offering virtually no explanation, force RFE/RL to shut down – even if the President has told them to do so," the ruling says.

Lamberth's decision will allow RFE/RL to operate until at least March 28, at which point he will have made a decision whether to issue a preliminary injunction allowing the organization to operate until a final verdict has been reached by the court.

RFE/RL was founded by the CIA in the 1950s as a way to promote anti-communist, pro-US propaganda in Eastern Europe.

To this day, it reports in nearly 30 different languages even beyond Europe's borders and is considered a significant element of US soft power, alongside sister organizations such as Radio Free Asia.

The Trump administration justified its decision to cut RFE/RL and other state-funding media organizations based on claims that they promote "radical propaganda" and are no-longer necessarily in a post-Cold War world.

RFE/RL President disagreed with such a statement, calling the cancellation of funding "a massive gift to America's enemies."

