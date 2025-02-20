Trump's attempt to do away with birthright citizenship rejected by US appeals court

San Francisco, California - An appeals court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump 's attempt to do away with birthright citizenship, dealing a major blow to Washington's anti- migrant agenda.

Trump's attempt to get rid of birthright citizenship in the US was blocked by an appeals court on Wednesday. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday allowed an order to stand which blocks Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship.

The Trump administration had requested an emergency order which would have blocked an injunction on the executive order that was issued by a federal judge in Seattle.

Judges around the country have blocked the birthright citizenship ban, as Trump scrambles to get it upheld on appeal.

It is likely that the only way forward for the executive order is a Supreme Court ruling, which would take months if not years to achieve and would be in no way guaranteed to come out in Trump's favor.

The order, which would effectively strip the children of immigrants of the right to US citizenship if they're born in the country, has been criticized as unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

The 14th Amendment states that citizenship is granted to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States." An 1898 ruling by the Supreme Court established that the amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to the children of migrants.

Meanwhile, Trump has waged a war on members of the judiciary branch standing in the way of his agenda.