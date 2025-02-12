Trump drops ominous hints about judges amid fears of constitutional crisis

Washington DC - President Donald Trump accused the judges blocking his executive orders of committing a "serious violation" Tuesday as his administration veered towards a constitutional clash with the courts.

US President Donald Trump suggested his administration may go after judges who stand in his way. © JIM WATSON / AFP

With a loyal Republican Party controlling Congress, Trump has largely ignored the legislature as he carries out his unprecedented attempt to dismantle large parts of the state.

But he has faced growing pushback from the courts since taking office three weeks ago, with around a dozen court orders issued against the administration from some 40 lawsuits.

As the courts and Trump appeared increasingly to be on a collision course, the president pledged to stand by their rulings – but claimed that judges were preventing him from cleaning up the government.

"We want to weed out the corruption. And it seems hard to believe that a judge could say we don't want you to do that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday.

"So maybe we have to look at the judges, because that's very serious. I think it's a very serious violation."