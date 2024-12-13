Trump's "border czar" meets with Eric Adams to discuss NYC's "broken" immigration system

New York, New York - On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump 's "border czar" Tom Homan to discuss the city's "broken" immigration system.

In a series of X posts shared after the meeting, Adams said that while NYC is a city of immigrants, the system is "broken" and being taken advantage of by "repeat, violent offenders."

He went on to say that he presented Homan – a former ICE director Trump appointed to the role last month – with "many proposals" that aim to "safeguard our city from violent crime while still protecting immigrants who come here to find the American Dream."

Their meeting comes as Trump has vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in American history on day one of his presidency. He has said he plans to declare a national emergency and use the military to carry out his plans.

Between 2022 and 2023, NYC saw a spike in its immigrant population as Republican governors in southern states sent buses filled with migrants to Democrat-run cities.

In a press conference after their meeting, Adams spoke highly of Homan, stating, "His goal is the same goal I have." But in an interview with Fox News on Friday, Homan made it clear that Adams has no choice.