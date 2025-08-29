Trump's border czar slams Gavin Newsom for calling ICE the president's "private police force"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's border czar, Tom Homan, recently shared his reaction after California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan (r.) criticized Gavin Newsom (l.) for calling ICE the president's "private police force." © Collage: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Homan was asked for his response to Newsom describing ICE as President Trump's "private police force."

Homan said the comments were "disgusting" and slammed Newsom as an "embarrassment to the position he holds."

"If [Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass] had an ounce of integrity... they would be thanking President Trump for making California safe again," Homan argued.

"We're going to be there today, we're going to be there tomorrow, we're not going anywheres," he added.

Back in June, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard and Marine units to LA – without the consent of Governor Newsom – to fight protests against ICE raids taking place across the city.

During a recent Politico summit, Newsom argued that the billions of dollars in funding provided to ICE in Trump's controversial "Big, Beautiful Bill" will allow "more resources for this private police force that increasingly is showing a tendency not to swear an oath to the Constitution, but to the President of the United States."

Homan has previously suggested Newsom could be arrested for standing in defiance of Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.