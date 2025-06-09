Gavin Newsom claps back at arrest threats from Trump's border czar: "He knows where to find me"

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fiery reply after President Donald Trump 's border czar Tom Homan suggested having him and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass arrested for opposing the president's immigration agenda.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) responded after President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan (l.) threatened to arrest him over his immigration policies. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with NBC News late Saturday night, Homan was asked about the violence that has erupted as activists protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place across LA.

Homan warned, "Someone is going to lose their life," but insisted the raids would continue "every day," adding, "I don't care if they like it or not."

He went on to say he has not ruled out the idea of asking the Department of Justice to prosecute Newsom and Bass for allegedly instigating the riots and obstructing immigration enforcement.

"I'll say it about anybody – you cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien," Homan argued. "It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."

While Homan said he doesn't believe Bass has "crossed that line," he admonished Newsom as an "embarrassment" to the state.

"He's the one that's feeding this mantra, he supports sanctuary cities, he supports sanctuary law," Homan said. "If he cared about the safety of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals."