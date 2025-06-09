Gavin Newsom claps back at arrest threats from Trump's border czar: "He knows where to find me"
Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fiery reply after President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan suggested having him and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass arrested for opposing the president's immigration agenda.
In an interview with NBC News late Saturday night, Homan was asked about the violence that has erupted as activists protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place across LA.
Homan warned, "Someone is going to lose their life," but insisted the raids would continue "every day," adding, "I don't care if they like it or not."
He went on to say he has not ruled out the idea of asking the Department of Justice to prosecute Newsom and Bass for allegedly instigating the riots and obstructing immigration enforcement.
"I'll say it about anybody – you cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien," Homan argued. "It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."
While Homan said he doesn't believe Bass has "crossed that line," he admonished Newsom as an "embarrassment" to the state.
"He's the one that's feeding this mantra, he supports sanctuary cities, he supports sanctuary law," Homan said. "If he cared about the safety of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals."
Newsom responds as Trump backs Homan's threats
The situation began last Friday as peaceful, unarmed protesters gathered at locations where ICE was raiding local businesses, only to be met with aggression from federal agents, leading to dozens of arrests.
By Saturday, Trump announced he would be sending 2,000 National Guard soldiers to the city – without the formal request from the state's governor that is typically needed for a president to "federalize" the guard.
Newsom, who has urged citizens to remain non-violent, decried the move and argued it would only escalate the volatile situation.
In an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Newsom was asked about Homan's remarks and dared the Trump administration official to follow through with his threats.
"Come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy," Newsom said. "He knows where to find me."
Newsom went on to urge Homan and ICE to leave law-abiding immigrants who are "trying to live their lives" alone.
"The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up," Newsom added. "They need to stop, and we need to push back. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go."
Homan responded to Newsom in a Fox News interview on Monday, reiterating his threat to arrest him and accusing the governor of feeding into the rhetoric that ICE agents are "racists" and "Nazis."
Later on Monday, President Trump was asked if Homan should arrest Newsom, to which he said, "I would do it if I were Tom... Gavin likes the publicity."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP