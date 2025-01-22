Trump's DOJ goes after states that "threaten to impede" his anti-migrant efforts

Washington DC - As President Donald Trump begins his sweeping immigration efforts, his Department of Justice (DOJ) is sending prosecutors after anyone who stands in his way.

The Department of Justice is calling on prosecutors to go after states and officials standing up to oppose President Donald Trump's immigration efforts. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to AP News, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove recently sent out a three-page memo in which she said the DOJ would work with the newly created Sanctuary Cities Enforcement Working Group to identify efforts that "threaten to impede" Trump's anti-migrant agenda.

"Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests," Bove wrote.

"The US Attorney's Offices and litigating components of the Department of Justice shall investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution."

The move comes as Trump begins enacting his long-promised massive deportation effort. Immediately after his inauguration, he signed several executive orders, which included measures to declare a national emergency at the Southern border, suspend the entry of refugees into the US, and end birthright citizenship.

On Tuesday, Trump's Department of Homeland Security gave the green light to immigration officials to raid churches, hospitals, and schools.

Several states and officials have already begun opposing his efforts.