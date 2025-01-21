Trump sued by more than a dozen states over bid to end birthright citizenship

Washington DC - A coalition of Democratic-leaning states launched legal action Tuesday seeking to block Donald Trump 's plan to end birthright citizenship in the US.

The lawsuit filed by 18 states, including California and New York, comes the day after Trump took office and quickly unveiled a phalanx of executive orders he hopes will reshape American immigration.

Chief among them was an order eliminating the automatic granting of citizenship to anyone born on US soil, a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

If implemented, the order would prevent the federal government from issuing passports, citizenship certificates, or other documents to children whose mothers are in the country illegally or temporarily and whose father is not a US citizen or permanent resident.

"The President's executive order attempting to rescind birthright citizenship is blatantly unconstitutional and quite frankly, un-American," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said as he announced the suit.

"We are asking a court to immediately block this order from taking effect and ensure that the rights of American-born children impacted by this order remain in effect while litigation proceeds.

"The President has overstepped his authority by a mile with this order, and we will hold him accountable."

The suit, which was filed in federal court in Massachusetts, comes alongside a similar suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocacy groups in New Hampshire.