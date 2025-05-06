Trump's education secretary escalates Harvard battle with new letter on federal grants

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's education secretary said Monday that Harvard will no longer receive federal grants, escalating an ongoing battle with the prestigious university as it challenges the funding cuts in court.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has sent a new letter to Harvard saying the university will not receive any more federal grants. © REUTERS

The Trump administration has for weeks locked horns with Harvard and other higher education institutions over claims they tolerate antisemitism on their campuses – threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status, and enrollment of foreign students.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, in a letter sent to Harvard's president and posted online, said that the university "should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided."

She alleged that Harvard has "failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor."

Harvard – routinely ranked among the world's top universities – has drawn Trump's ire by refusing to comply with his demands that it accept government oversight of its admissions, hiring practices, and political slant.

That prompted the Trump administration to in mid-April freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding, with a total of $9 billion under review.

McMahon, a former wrestling executive, said that her letter "marks the end of new grants for the University."