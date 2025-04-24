Trump blasts Harvard in scathing post as funding battle goes to court

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday bashed Harvard as an "antisemitic, far-left institution," as the prestigious university battles his administration's funding freeze in court.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has sought to bring several universities to heel over claims they tolerated antisemitism on their campuses, threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status, and the enrollment of foreign students.

But Harvard has refused to bow, and on Monday filed suit against the Trump administration.

The lawsuit calls for a funding freeze and conditions imposed on federal grants to be declared unlawful, arguing the measures amount to political interference aimed at compromising the Ivy League institution's independence.

"The place is a Liberal mess," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, also complaining that it has admitted students "from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart."

His broadside came a day after he issued an executive order targeting higher education, upending how federal authorities decide which universities and colleges can access billions of dollars from certain grants and student loans.

The executive order seeks to clamp down on what Trump brands "unlawful discrimination" – that is, any measures that seek to promote the representation of "racial and ethnic minority individuals."

Trump and his White House team have publicly justified their campaign against universities as a reaction to what they say is uncontrolled "antisemitism" and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.