Harvard stripped of billions in grants after refusing to bend to Trump's wild demands

Cambridge, Massachusetts - The US Department of Education on Monday said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University after the school refused to comply with a list of demands from President Donald Trump 's administration.

Earlier, university president Alan Garber said the school had received "unprecedented demands" from the federal government.

In a letter sent on Friday to the university, the Trump administration called for a number of changes to maintain Harvard's financial relationship with the federal government.

Among them was a requirement for the university to report foreign students who violate codes of conduct to federal authorities, reform international student admissions and end student admissions and hiring based on diversity, equity, and inclusion principles.

"The administration's prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government," Garber said in a statement.

"We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights," he added.

"No government – regardless of which party is in power – should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."