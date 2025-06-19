Trump's "Golden Dome" plan faces huge technical and financial obstacles, experts reveal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's proposed "Golden Dome" defense system is a plan that will face mammoth technical and financial hurdles, and could increase global insecurity , experts say.

President Donald Trump (l.) listens to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (r.) speak about the Golden Dome missile defense shield, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump announced plans for the space-based system last month, saying it would eventually cost around $175 billion and would be operational by the end of his term in 2029.

The planned defense shield's name is a nod to Israel's Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets since 2011.

But the US defense system would supposedly be able to intercept much bigger intercontinental threats.

The plan comes after a 2022 Department of Defense study pointed to advances by China and Russia.

Beijing is closing the gap with Washington when it comes to ballistic and hypersonic missile technology, while Moscow is modernizing its intercontinental-range missile systems and developing advanced precision strike missiles, it said.

Trump has claimed the "Golden Dome" will be "capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world."

But analysts are sceptical.

"I'm not holding my breath," said Thomas Withington, an associate fellow at the RUSI defense think tank. "The challenges are so significant at this stage that they may simply be unrealistic to surround in the timeframes that the Trump administration envisages."