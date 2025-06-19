Ted Cruz goes viral in the worst way possible after humiliating interview with Tucker Carlson

Washington DC - Ted Cruz endured a torrid grilling by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that highlighted the Florida senator 's alarming views and ignorance on key topics.

Ted Cruz (l.) endured a torrid grilling by ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that highlighted the Florida senator's alarming ignorance on key topics. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The full two-hour conversation was released Wednesday, but teaser clips posted on X the day before had already gone viral by then.

Much of the interview was dominated by Israel's ongoing assault on Iran and the question of potential US involvement.

Cruz, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and one of the loudest cheerleaders for war, was quickly put on the spot by Carlson, whose has been a prominent voice among those in Trump's coalition who oppose entanglements in overseas conflicts.

In a painful exchange, Carlson asked Cruz to name the population of Iran, a country of over 90 millions people whose leader – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – the Florida Republican wants to see toppled.

"I don't know the population at all. No, I don't know the population," an indignant Cruz responded, before dismissing the importance of the questions altogether: "Whether it's 90 million or 80 million or 100 million, why is it relevant?"

Carlson then moved on to the ethnic mix of Iran's population, which left Cruz spluttering vague answers before sarcastically conceding: "OK, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran."