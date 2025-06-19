Court slaps down Trump's attempt to fund E. Jean Carroll appeal with taxpayer money

New York, New York - President Donald Trump is desperately trying to appeal the ruling in writer E. Jean Carroll's first defamation case against him, but it looks like he will have to foot the legal bill on his own.

On Wednesday, an appeals court denied President Donald Trump's request to have his Justice Department defend his appeal of the E. Jean Carroll ruling. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to ABC News, a panel of judges on the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday to deny the president's request to have his Department of Justice (DOJ) represent him in his appeal, which would have been paid for with taxpayer money.

The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments from Trump's team for the appeal on June 24.

The case revolves around defamatory remarks Trump made about Carroll in 2019 regarding claims that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Last year, a jury found Trump, who was campaigning for president, civilly liable and ordered him to pay Carroll $83 million.

Since he was re-elected, Trump has sought to appeal the ruling. The DOJ argued that their attorneys should be able to defend him, as the remarks were made within the scope of his role as president during his first term.

In May 2023, a jury in Carroll's first case found that Trump had sexually abused and also defamed her.