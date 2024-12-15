Trump's imminent return sparks warnings to international students at top universities

Several major universities have warned international students to return to the US before Donald Trump 's inauguration for fear they might be barred reentry to the country.

Several top universities notified international students traveling abroad during the winter break to be sure to return before Trump retakes the White House on January 20, according to Axios.

Such warnings have been sent out by at least 10 universities, the outlet reported, including the University of Southern California, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, MIT, and more.

Trump centered his 2024 election campaign on threats of mass deportation. His speeches were riddled with racist anti-migrant rhetoric.

Some universities have reportedly expressed concerns that Trump may try to take executive action to limit entrance to the country, as he did with his 2017 Muslim travel ban – which he has vowed to resuscitate. Out of caution, they are encouraging international students to plan accordingly.