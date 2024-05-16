Immigrants denied visas under Trump's Muslim Ban win major settlement

San Francisco, California - Nearly 25,000 people denied US visas under ex-president Donald Trump's racist, anti- migrant "Muslim Ban" may now reapply for free.

Demonstrators rally in New York City's Battery Park to protest Donald Trump's Muslim Ban, enacted in 2017. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

US District Judge James Donato on Wednesday approved a new agreement seeking to make amends after Trump in 2017 declared a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Although President Joe Biden reversed the ban upon taking office, many communities continue to feel the impacts of the unjust denials.

"My family should have had its visas considered more than six years ago, but we’re living in limbo because the State Department refused to make things right," Maral Tabrizi, who took part in the case, said in a press release.

"My child turned six in February and has never met her grandparents because of these unfair denials. Starting from scratch in the application process would wipe out our savings," she continued.

"With this federal court ruling, we’re making it unmistakable that the harms remain, and that there’s a clear, simple solution that lives up to the best of U.S. values: an efficient, transparent process that gives us the fair chance we were cruelly denied because of who we are."