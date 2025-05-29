Trump's Middle East envoy says he has "very good feeling" that a Gaza ceasefire is imminent

Washington DC - Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump 's envoy to the Middle East , recently said that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas may soon be on the horizon.

During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump's (r.) Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (l.) expressed confidence that an end to the Israel-Gaza conflict is close. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Witkoff – who has been involved in negotiation talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders for the past two weeks – announced he will be submitting "a new term sheet" to be reviewed by the president.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a temporary ceasefire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," Witkoff said confidently.

A source involved with the negotiations told Axios, "If each side moves just a bit, we could have a deal within days."

Witkoff's remarks come amid stalled peace talks after Hamas claimed to have agreed to a framework that included a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Israel rejected this idea, as the country aims to occupy the region.

President Trump, who promised on the campaign trail to end the conflict, has reportedly been frustrated with Netanyahu's handling of the situation and told reporters this past Sunday that he wants to see an end to it "as quickly as possible."